Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LTGHY opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.9828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

