LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Stock Up ∞
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LoneStar West
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.