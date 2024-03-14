Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MASN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229,966.00, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

