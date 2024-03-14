Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Price Performance
Shares of MASN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229,966.00, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Maison Luxe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Luxe
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.