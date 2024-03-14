Mark A. Coffey Sells 15,400 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

HRL stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

