Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

