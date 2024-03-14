MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $376.74

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.74 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.97). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.20), with a volume of 187,150 shares.

MaxCyte Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of £339.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.31 and a beta of 1.04.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

