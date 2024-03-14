McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $5,163,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 337.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.86 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average of $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

