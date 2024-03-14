McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 13.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $180.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.