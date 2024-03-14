McDonough Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.6% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.92 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.