Melissa H. Anderson Sells 1,200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VMC stock opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $271.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

