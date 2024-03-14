Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

