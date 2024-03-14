Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.06. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

