Michael Read Sells 4,500 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

