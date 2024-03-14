Michelle Poole Sells 5,074 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

