Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $11,355,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $4,229,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

