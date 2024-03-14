Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.0% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

MSFT opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.90 and a 200 day moving average of $367.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.86 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

