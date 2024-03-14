Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.6% in the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $255.86 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.