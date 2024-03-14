Mitch Reback Sells 29,475 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mitch Reback sold 10,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $125,432.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $80,732.96.

On Friday, February 9th, Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.91. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

