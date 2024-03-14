Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.