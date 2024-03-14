MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $447.59

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.59 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.75). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.61), with a volume of 156,938 shares.
MJ Gleeson Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £301.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,779.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.59.
MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.
Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
See Also
