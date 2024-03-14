MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $447.59

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.59 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.75). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.61), with a volume of 156,938 shares.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £301.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,779.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.59.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

In related news, insider Graham Prothero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,623.96). Company insiders own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.