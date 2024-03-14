Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.6 %

FTNT opened at $70.18 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.