Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.27% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,540,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VCEB opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

