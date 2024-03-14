Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

