Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

