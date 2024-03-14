MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $875.98

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 875.98 ($11.22) and traded as low as GBX 812.50 ($10.41). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.63), with a volume of 13,458 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,976.19 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 875.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 806.14.

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.27), for a total value of £34,927.20 ($44,749.78). 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

