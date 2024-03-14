Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.37

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.37 and traded as low as $30.75. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 3,910 shares traded.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

