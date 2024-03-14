Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.80

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 62.40 ($0.80). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.80), with a volume of 45,413 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million, a PE ratio of -160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.60.

In related news, insider Jack Pailing bought 40,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,037.16). In other Naked Wines news, insider Jack Pailing purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,037.16). Also, insider Rowan Gormley purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,171.68). Insiders purchased a total of 73,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

