Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

