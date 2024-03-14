Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $261.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

