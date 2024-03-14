Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,192 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.