Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 880 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $224.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

