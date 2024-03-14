Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

