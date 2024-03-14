Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 519.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

