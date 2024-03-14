Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $188,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

