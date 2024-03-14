Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $75.08 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.