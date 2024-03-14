Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2,437.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

