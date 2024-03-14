Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $215,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TNL stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

