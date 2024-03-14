Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $226,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $668.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.96 and a 200 day moving average of $526.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

