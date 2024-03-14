Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $263,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 243.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.