Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $479,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $300.25 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

