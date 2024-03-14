Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $479,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Moody’s by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Moody’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Moody’s by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $389.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

