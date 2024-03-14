Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.