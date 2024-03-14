Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -39.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

