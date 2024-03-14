Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 40.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 100.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 276,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

