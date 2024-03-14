Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TECH opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

