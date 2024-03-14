Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE WY opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

