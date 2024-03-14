Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $435,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

