Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Terex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Terex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

