Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

