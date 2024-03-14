Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down to $35.24

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.24, but opened at $34.49. Newmont shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 2,300,226 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

